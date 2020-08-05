LDA making new master plan for City

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has initiated initial working on the preparation of new master plan 2050 for the provincial metropolis. In this regard, a prequalification meeting for hiring consultants and making TORs was held at LDA office here on Tuesday under LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar in which seven companies participated. LDA will examine the proposals in the next two weeks after which prequalified companies will be issued letters to submit financial and technical proposals.