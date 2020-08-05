People fomenting sectarianism warned of action

Rawalpindi: Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has warned of stern action against people who are fomenting sectarianism on social media.

The Provincial Law Minister addressing Punjab Cabinet Committee of Peace and ulemas from different schools of thought during a meeting held here at Punjab House directed local administration to immediately take action against such people and ensure peaceful atmosphere during Muharram-ul-Haram. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Deputy Commissioner, Regional Police Officer (RPO), City Police Officer (CPO), Peace Committee Divisional Ulemas, officials of home department and several other officers participated in the meeting on the occasion.

The Provincial Law Minister also directed local management to specially monitor sensitive areas during Muharam. He said that country is passing through a difficult time so we could not afford any kind of anarchy at such time.

The Provincial Law Minister has directed to strictly abide by the code of conduct of Punjab Home Department during Muharam-ul-Haram. “We could not tolerate any kind of irresponsibility in this regard,” he warned. He also directed local management to continuously be in contact with City Peace Committees (CPC) till end of Muharram.

The Ulemas during meeting have assured of fully supporting local management for peaceful atmosphere. They also said that they will follow the code of conduct of Punjab Home Department. They have appealed zakereen to create awareness among people for peace, love and brotherhood.