Huzaifa loses in US

LAHORE: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman’s bid to win UTR Men’s Tennis Tournament failed as he went down to a straight-set defeat against Poland’s W Mroz in the final at county lake Florida, US.
According to information received here on Tuesday, the 18-year-old Pakistani was beaten by the Polish 5-7, 2-6 after a tough battle.