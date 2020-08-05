close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 5, 2020

NY storm

World

AFP
August 5, 2020

WILMINGTON, United States: Tropical storm Isaias pounded the US eastern seaboard with driving rain and strong winds on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and prompting flood precautions in New York City. Isaias slammed into the coast of North Carolina overnight with hurricane strength before being downgraded to a tropical storm.

Latest News

More From World