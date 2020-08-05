To what end?

This refers to the letter 'Opposition efforts' (August 1) by Jamshed Alam Siddiqui. The concluding sentence of the letter needs elucidation: what type of fruitful results does he expect from the APC? Can the country afford instability and political chaos at this crucial juncture, when it is facing threats from the coronavirus, FATF blacklisting and scores of internal and external threats to the stability of the country?

The popularity of the PTI might have eroded due to mismanagement, but the people will not vouch for the return of insincere and selfish elements to steer the country clear of the challenges looming large each day.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA