KP govt notifies office timings

PESHAWAR: In pursuance to the government of Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division’s Office Memorandum, the following office timings have been notified for observance by the provincial government offices working on 5/6 days a week basis.

According to a notification, the timing of the offices working 5 days a week, ie from Monday to Friday, will be from 9 am to 5 pm, while offices working on 6 days a week basis will observe the office timing from Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and on Friday from 9 am to 1 pm. It was notified by the Administration Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.