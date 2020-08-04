Tribute paid to police martyrs

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Qazi Jamil-ur-Rahman paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who sacrificed their lives for the restoration of peace.

“We salute our martyrs. The history of Hazara police is full of bravery and sacrifices. The martyred cops showed bravery to protect the life and property of the people,” he said in a message on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day. He said, “I am proud to be the part of such a brave and hardworking force.” The DIG said that courage and bravery with which the officers and jawans of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism would be written in golden words. Every officer and young cop of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is a hero in the field of bravery and courage, he added. Qazi Jamil-ur-Rahman added that there was no such example anywhere in the history compared with our martyrs who have made these sacrifices for the defence of the motherland. The DIG said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had shown outstanding performance in every difficult situation, be it the war against terrorism or the prevailing coronavirus situation.