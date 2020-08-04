54,000 tonne animal waste disposed of, claims LWMC

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister, Lahore Waste Management Company carried out successful Eidul Azha cleanliness operation in the provincial capital.

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) disposed of record breaking 54,000 tons of animal waste particularly offal during three days of the Eid. The operation was backed by day and night working of thousands of sanitary workers, machinery, including pickups, compactors, dumpers, loaders, and on the support of Turkish contractor companies i.e. Albayrak and Ozpak. The chief minister appreciated Solid Waste Management arrangements of the company during all days of Eid and acknowledged the efforts of these dedicated workers who sacrificed their Eid holidays and helped to ensure a clean environment for Lahorites to make them enjoy the eve but appreciation by us can serve them more than anything.

The company chairman, MD and other officials paid a frequent visit across the city to monitor the cleanliness operation. They monitored the whole operation from the video wall control room. The chairman said that the department was working in the light of the chief minister’s direction. The entire staff of LWMC deserves appreciation over their exceptional performance during Eid.

The LWMC MD stated that the company devised a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 54,000 ton animal waste i.e. collection of offal using 1.7 million waste bags which were distributed among masses at Eid camps, model camps, shops, mosques and during door to door campaigns.

The strategy also focused on swift and timely lifting of animal waste from streets engaging additional pickups and transportation of waste firstly to 119 temporary waste collection and transfer stations and later on, five designated dumpsites. Around 293 Eid camps established at Union Council level helped to work in a better and well-coordinated way.

offal: Acting Commissioner Lahore Division/Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Danish Afzal said that total 65,000 ton offal of sacrificial animals had been lifted and buried at dumping sites during Eid days. He said that more than 54,000 ton in Lahore, 5,500 ton in District Sheikhupura, 3,100 ton in Nankana and 3,000 ton in Kasur District, offal of animals had been lifted by massive machinery. He said that more than 8,889 complaints received at complaint cells had been redressed within no time and rate of success in redressing complaints in Lahore was 95 percent.