‘Kashmiris to be supported in their struggle’

Islamabad:Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the 5th of August, the day when the Indians tried to subjugate the people of Kashmir, will be observed by the Kashmiris as a day of rejection and defiance of the designs of the Indian occupying forces. While we in Pakistan will fully support our brothers and sisters in their struggle against brutal beatings, torture and rape being meted to them by the occupying Indian soldiers, the world community too is raising their voices against these Indian atrocities, says a press release.

He stated this while was talking to the members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries. He expressed his pleasure over Turkish president’s expression of support for the struggle of the Kashmiri people and their noble cause. Expressing satisfaction over the gradual increase in the number of voices coming from around the world in solidarity with the Kashmiri people, he said that the world now has started to raise their voices against the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupying forces.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the last two years has raised the Kashmir cause on all international forums. Because of the courageous stand taken by Imran Khan, the Kashmir issue has taken the center stage in the global arena and is beginning to attract the world attention. Sardar Tanveer said that our army, led by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, can thwart any Indian aggression. He also said that renaming the Kashmir highway as “Srinagar Highway” is a proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to the cause of Kashmir.