In my letter, 'Crescent controversy' (July 22), I had suggested a simple solution to decide the issue by examining the 14th of the moon on the date it falls. If the full moon, which is always a perfect round disk and can easily and decisively be seen by the naked eye, falls on the third of August then the minister of science and technology will have been correct, and if it falls on the fourth of August then the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would have been right.

Ladies and Gentlemen, please do look for the full moon on the third or fourth of August to decide for yourselves as to who was correct in announcing the date of the sighting of the new moon.

Col (r) Syed Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi