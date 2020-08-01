Opp's negative politics failed: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that those engaged in negative politics in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic have faced defeat. —P13
