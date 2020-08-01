Four injured in car cylinder blast

KARAK: Four members of a family suffered burn injuries when a gas cylinder blasted in a motorcar in Palsa Sar area. Police said all the four were going home to celebrate Eidul Azha with their family in their motorcar but the gas cylinder of their car exploded, injuring them critically. The Rescue 1122 personnel later shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Karak where their condition was declared precarious. The car was also badly damaged in the explosion. Meanwhile, a fire erupted at the house of one Sadat Khan near Chungi area and within no time, the entire house was engulfed by the flames. The timely action of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire. No life damage was reported in the incident but heavy financial losses inflicted on the family.