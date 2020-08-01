‘MWMC likely to lift 11,500 ton sacrificial animals waste’

MULTAN: The Multan Waste Manage Company will likely to lift 11,500 tons waste of sacrificial animals during three days of the Eidul Azha from 68 urban union councils, officials said on Friday. It was said by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak while briefing the journalists on the Eidul Azha cleanliness operational arrangements here. MWMC Chief Executive Officer Abdul Latif Khan and MWMC Director Operations Daud Maki were also present. The DC said that the MWMC had also increased the number of cleanliness workers to 2,394 persons to conduct cleanliness operations for safely manned sanitation services. As many as 25 officials were deputed to monitor the whole cleanliness operation, he told. He said that the district administration and the MWMC had finalised all the preparations for a major cleanliness operation. A control room had been set up at the DC Office while parliamentarians would pay visits to the city, he told. The meal would be served to field staff at their respective workplaces, he disclosed.

The teams had been constituted to deliver meals to the sanitary workers, he said. Briefing the journalists, MWMC Chief Executive Abdul Latif Khan said that waste collection, transportation and disposal plan had been finalised.