Sat Aug 01, 2020
August 1, 2020

Ship carrying 17,000 ton DAP docks at Gwadar

National

A
APP
August 1, 2020

Asim Bajwa says DAP transport to Afghanistan to generate local employment, transport business

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday said a ship carrying 17,000 tons of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) had arrived at Gwadar port.

In his tweet, Asim Bajwa said the DAP was now being transported to Afghanistan on 550 trucks and 60 percent of total would be transported through the Chaman border. He said it was for the first time that bagging of bulk cargo had been done locally instead of foreign ports.

