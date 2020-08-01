Muslims urged to pray for end to pandemic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: International Islamic University rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, president Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al Otaibi and vice-president Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani have wished to the Muslims in Pakistan and around the world a blessed and peaceful Eidul Adha.In a joint message, they urged Muslims to pray for an early end of COVID-19 pandemic and stressed the need for unity to fight coronavirus.
