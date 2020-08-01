Modern goat farm nearing completion

BUREWALA: The chief executive of a company relating to goat and sheep farming has said the first goat park and model farm is in final stages of completion.

Talking to reporters Muhammad Aslam Abdullah and managing director of the company Abdul Khaliq Siddiqui said the first goat park and model farm will cater for the needs of meat in the country. He said at present Punjab has a tradition of raising sheep and goats in herds. In Sindh, Balochistan and KP sheep and goats die due to various diseases.

At present, there are more than 75 million sheep and goats in the country since the establishment of these farms.He said diseases of sheep and goats would be cured in the farms. He said through this farm he is promoting a systematic and model farming of goats and sheep in the country.

He said the first goat park and model farm is a unique farm of its kind where goat farming will be conducted with scientific methods and then such farms would be extended across the country.