Punjab minister for expediting process of hiring in health dept

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister chaired a meeting of department secretaries and senior officials to review proposals on recruitment of new human resource and promotion of doctors at Specialized Healthcare Medical Education Department here.

The minister reviewed the status of Human Resource at Teaching Hospitals, District Headquarters Hospitals, Rural Health Centres and Basic Health Units, promotion mechanism for doctors and different proposals for the hiring of fresh human resource in the departments.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Usman Younus gave a briefing on the status of existing human resource at health facilities of varies tiers, status of ongoing hiring on vacant posts and the perspective of existing on existing staff.