Sat Aug 01, 2020
MSDS for psychiatric diseases being finalised

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has started the finalising the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for the psychiatric diseases, addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres which will also improve the regulations for the healthcare facilities.

Chairing a consultative meeting on Wednesday, PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Shuaib Khan underlined the need for finalising the MSDS by objectively keeping in mind the ground realities. He also vowed to work jointly with the Punjab Mental Health Authority for devising such policies which will complement each other.

