Virtual Business Facilitation Centre planned at SCCI

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) have pledged to accelerate efforts for establishing a state-of-the-art, virtual Business Facilitation Centre at the chamber house.

The agreement was reached during a video link meeting chaired by SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Pevaiz here on Thursday.

Provincial chief of the Smeda, Rashid Aman, UNDP representatives Abdul Haseeb and Salman Ahmed shared views on the occasion. The Smeda chief informed the meeting of the basic concept and main objectives of the centre.

The UNDP representatives agreed to the proposals and recommendations by the SCCI president. The Smeda provincial chief and assured them of provision of every possible technical and financial support to implement the project. The meeting agreed that a working/basic concept paper on the proposed centre would be prepared by the Smeda for the donor organization to ensure early assistance for the project.

It was decided that the future course of action and strategy would be discussed in the next meeting after Eid. The SCCI chief hoped the proposed centre would play a pivotal role in attracting investment, industrialisation as well as the resolution of the business community issues.

He said all relevant governments and regional authorities had been taken on board to make the joint initiative a successful one. Maqsood Pervaiz said the idea of setting up of the centre had been appreciated by the government.