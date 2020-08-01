PM with COAS should meet Murad to solve Karachi’s problems: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday recommended Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the presence of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the media to have the problems of Karachi solved.

Addressing a meeting on the post-rain scenario of the metropolis with a delegation of the business community at the Pakistan House, the PSP supremo urged the prime minister to use his constitutional powers for a permanent way out instead of finding a temporary solution to Karachi's problems.

“The poor socioeconomic situation of the port city has now not only become problematic for its residents but has also become crucial from the security perspective,” he said.

For the last 30 years, he added, the enemies of Pakistan had been exploiting “the sense of deprivation prevailing amongst the residents as a tool for terrorism”. Referring to the prime minister’s recent decision of directing the National Disaster Management Authority to launch emergency relief work in Karachi, Kamal said it would be “detrimental to the country to take temporary measures by activating the armed forces of Pakistan and the NDMA”. “If the prime minister failed this time it will be deemed as the failure of the armed forces,” he added.