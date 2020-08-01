close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
Our Correspondent
Three killed in separate incidents

Karachi

August 1, 2020

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in separate incidents on Friday. A 20-year-old man, Abdur Rehman, was killed in a road accident in Quaidabad. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said that the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him.

Similarly, a man, who is yet to be identified, was killed in a road traffic accident near Bahria Town on the Super Highway, according to the Gadap City police. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Moreover, 12-year-old Wajid, son of Bashir, died after falling from the roof of his house in Younusabad. The Mauripur police said the boy was playing on the roof when he accidentally slipped and fell down.

