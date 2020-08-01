11 more fall prey to coronavirus in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed 11 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday, adding that the death toll from the viral infection stood at 2,220 in the province.

As many as 11,555 samples were tested, against which 489 new cases emerged, which constituted a four per cent detection rate, he said in his daily COVID-19 situation report. So far, 760,036 samples have been conducted in Sindh, and 121,039 people tested positive, constituting a 16 per cent detection rate.

Shah said that overnight 11 more patients died, taking the death toll to 2,220, and showing a 1.8 per cent death rate. He added 505 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients who had recovered so far to 110,738, which constituted a 91 per cent recovery rate.

According to the chief minister, currently 8,081 patients are under treatment, and 7,593 of them are in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 476 at different hospitals. The condition of 385 patients is stated to be critical, and 65 of them have been put on ventilator.

Of the 489 new cases, 244 were detected in Karachi, with District South reporting 99 cases, District East 37, District Korangi 36, District West 34, District Central 32 and District Malir six.

Sukkur reported 23 new cases, Ghotki 20, Hyderabad, Naushehroferoze, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar 15 each, Badin 12, Matiari 10, Kambar nine, Dadu and Thatta eight, Larkana and Sujawal seven each, Shikarpur six, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Mohammad Khan five each, and Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Jamshoro three each. The chief minister urged the people to stay safe and observe social distancing during the Eidul Azha days.