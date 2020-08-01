PU former professor shot dead

LAHORE:Punjab University’s former professor Ahmed Ali was shot dead on Multan Road here Friday. Ahmed Ali Chattha, who was also University’s additional controller examination, left his house in Mustafa Town in the morning when two unidentified bikers shot at him and fled the scene.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said Professor Ahmed Ali was going to see his sacrificial animals at the farmhouse when suddenly some unidentified persons attacked him. He died on the spot. The DIG said that the professor was shot in the head. Mustafa Town Police Station registered a case under Section 302TP, 34 TP against two unknown people and formed a special team to arrest the killers. SP Sadar Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah said that the killers would be arrested.

condemned: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Academic Staff Association, Officers Welfare Association, Librarians Association presidents and others have strongly condemned the murder of former Additional Controller of Examinations, Additional Registrar and present secretary of PU Town-1 Management Committee, Ahmed

Ali Chattha. In a press statement, they called upon police high-ups to immediately arrest the killers and punish them under the law. They expressed deep grief with the family of Ahmed Ali Chattha and prayed that Almighty Allah rest him in peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Security reviewed: SSP Operations on Friday visited Bibi Pak Daman shrine to check security arrangements.

He directed to further beef up security around the shrine. He also reviewed the security arrangements in connection with the annual programme on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Muslim Bin Aqeel.