Opp’s negative politics during pandemic failed: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that those engaged in negative politics in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic have faced defeat. The opposition should shun their politics of deceit and stop point-scoring over the coronavirus, he added.

In his statement, the CM maintained that the anti-coronavirus policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been acknowledged at the global level, he asserted.

Usman Buzdar said that opposition had no strategy as they had also lost their credibility in the general public. He said that opposition leaders engaged in making tall claims had done nothing practically.

The government had undertaken timely decisions while the opposition tried to weaken national unity, the chief minister concluded.

simplicity: Usman Buzdar has extended greetings to the nation and appealed to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message, the chief minister expressed the satisfaction that anti-coronavirus steps had proved useful. However, the nation should remain watchful and follow the SOPs as it was the matter of protection of human lives, he maintained. He paid tribute to those who had sacrificed their lives due to the virus. He said that Eid-ul-Azha was the festival of sacrifice and sharing happiness as it was our social obligation to help the indigent strata. "We should remember the brave sons who have sacrificed their lives for the protection of motherland," he added. He stressed that ensuring participation of the families of the martyrs in the joys of Eid was our collective responsibility. Similarly, we should also remember oppressed Kashmiris who were victim of Indian state-sponsored tyranny in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he asserted. The mistreated Kashmiris have been under military siege for the last 12 months in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). "I salute my Kashmiri brethren on this Eid and we should promote the passion of brotherhood by avoiding internal differences, adding that we should also give a message of jointly working hard for national development, the CM concluded.

arrest: Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of murder of former additional controller examination of Punjab University Ahmad Ali Chattha and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and directed early arrest of the killers. He assured that the bereaved family would be provided justice at every cost.