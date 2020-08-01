Vegetable prices skyrocket despite tall claims

LAHORE :Exorbitant overcharging was recorded on some of essential vegetables on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha in the absence of any checks and balances from the government authorities which is only busy in controlling it through statements.

Across the city complete violation of the price list was witnessed while the vendors were daring enough to ask the buyers lodge their complaints at whatever platform since no action would be taken against them. Their claims were proved correct as the complaint mechanism developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) through Qeemat Punjab App automatically updated the status of redressing the complaint within 20 minutes after registration of the complaint.

Interestingly, no one visited to the seller on complaint against him and he kept selling the vegetables on higher than the official rates. This exposes the seriousness of the administration to address the public issues while no official contacted the complainant as well about the complaint.

An official of the PITB said that they had developed the App while the district administration was operating it and took action against the complaints made by the users about the overcharging. He said that only Deputy Commissioner Office officials could answer how the complaint was resolved. On the other hand, no one responded from the DC office about it that how complaint was resolved.

On Friday, onion A-grade was sold at Rs50 per kg against the price of Rs29 to 31 per kg, B and C-grades were sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg against the rates of Rs24 to 28 per kg. Tomato A-grade was sold at Rs120 per kg, against the fixed rate of Rs80 to 85 per kg, B and C-grades were sold at Rs80 to 90 per kg against the fixed rate Rs66 to 78 per kg. The price of garlic local was charged at Rs240 to 280 per kg against the rates of Rs165 to 170 per kg, and garlic Chinese was sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg against the price of Rs140 to 145 per kg. Ginger was sold at Rs450 to 500 per kg against the fixed rates of Rs385 to 395 per kg.

The price of green chili A-grade was fixed at Rs95 to 100 and it sold at Rs200 per kg, while B-grade was sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg against the rates of Rs76 to 79 per kg. Lemon local was fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg while it sold at Rs200 per kg.

Cucumber local was fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg and cucumber farm was sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg against the rates of Rs39 to 41 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs400 per kg.