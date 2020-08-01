Shahid Aslam to return home as father dies

LAHORE: National men’s cricket team’s assistant coach Shahid Aslam will return from England due to the death of his father. Muhammad Aslam passed away in Lahore this morning. He had been ill for a long time. The national squad in Derby and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offered condolences to Shahid Aslam over his father’s death.