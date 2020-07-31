India to deploy 35,000 more troops along LAC with China

NEW DELHI: India is preparing to deploy an additional 35,000 troops along Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as the possibility of an early resolution to the tensions between the two countries fades.

Twenty Indian soldiers including officers were killed and as many as 76 were injured in a severe clash between the troops of India and China on the night of June 15 and since then both sides have rushed thousands of soldiers artillery guns and tanks to the region.

The Director of Delhi based think-tank The United Service Institution of India and retired major general BK Sharma in an interview said the nature of the Line of Actual Control at least in Ladakh has changed forever. Additional troops rushed by either side will not move back unless there is a rapprochement at the highest political level, he added.