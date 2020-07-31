EFU Life Wins Gold at Effie Awards for its Digital web-series ‘Humrahi’

EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading life insurance provider in the country, has been awarded ‘Gold’ at Effie Awards Pakistan in the category of ‘Branded Content’ for Humrahi, a digital web-series.

This category recognizes brands for efforts to effectively reach its target audience through the creation of original branded content and how it relates back to the overall brand and business goals; how effective the brand was in media planning and distribution, and how the content was shared by the audience and the results achieved for the brand and business. ‘Branded Content’ category is contested across all industries and is not limited to a specific marketing medium.

EFU Life launched ‘Humrahi’ on Digital, with a targeted approach to reaching its audience. The objective being to change the perception of life insurance among millennials, and to position it as a smart choice for youngsters who are planning their future.

The Effie Awards were launched in 1968 by the New York American Marketing Association as an awards program to honor the most effective advertising efforts. Effie Pakistan is a not-for-profit initiative between Pakistan Advertisers Society and Effie Worldwide. The annual award is presented to recognize the most significant achievement in marketing communications: ideas that work.

EFU Life had partnered with Mullen Lowe Pakistan for Creatives and Mediavest Pakistan for media strategy and execution.Previously, Humrahi web-series was recognized internationally, with the Company being conferred multiple awards at ’Dragons of Asia’ ceremony and ‘MAA Globes 2019’.***