ANF raids DHA bungalow ‘growing marijuana plants’

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Karachi raided a bungalow in a posh locality of Karachi on Thursday where marijuana plants, also called weed, were being illegally grown, claimed the ANF spokesperson.

“We have raided a bungalow in Defence Housing Authority Phase V and seized 150 weed plants in the raid,” revealed ANF Karachi Joint Director Abid Zulfiqar. “These weed plants were growing in the small and big pods in a hall of the bungalow.”

The officer said that the ANF Clifton police station also arrested a suspect, namely Naseeb Baloch, son of Salman Baloch, during the raid. He added that the suspect arrested used to supply weeds plants to youngsters, both boys and girls, and made them drug addicts.

According to the officer, the suspect worked in a strong network and raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining members of his gang. Naseeb used to sell drugs at the rate of Rs1,500 for one gramme and he had rented a bungalow of 300 square yards in DHA for growing marijuana.

A case has been registered while further investigations are under way. Smuggling bid foiledSeparately, the Site Super Highway police claimed to have arrested three suspects and foiled a smuggling bid of drugs. According to police, on a tip-off, they intercepted a Toyota Corolla and found 33 kilogrammes of high quality hashish hidden inside the vehicle. They arrested three suspects, Bashir Ahmed, Saleem Khan and Bahadur Khan, who were allegedly trying to smuggle the drug into the city. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.