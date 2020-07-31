LDA approves annual budget

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority Governing Body has approved the annual budget of LDA and its subordinate agencies, Wasa and TEPA, for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Total resources of LDA (U.D Wing), Wasa and TEPA have been estimated at Rs 58.61 billion out of which Rs 32.45 billion have been earmarked for development works. LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran presided over the meeting. It was attended by the governing body members, including MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana, Malik, Mukhtar Ahmad and Muhammad Atif and the officers.

For LDA Urban Development Wing, total resources during the fiscal year 2020-21 have been estimated at Rs 39.52 billion while development expenditure during this period will be Rs 25.87 billion. The development expenditure includes Rs 17.52 billion through LDA’s own resources and Rs 8.34 billion from the Punjab government for execution of various development projects under Annual Development Programme and deposit works.

An amount of Rs 8.74 billion has been allocated from LDA’s own resources for carrying out development works in LDA’s housing schemes. This includes Rs 400 million for LDA Avenue-I, Rs 35 million for construction of road network, water supply and sewerage in Finance and Trade Centre, Johar Town, Rs 8.16 billion for LDA City and Rs 90 million as lump sum provision for development projects in different LDA housing schemes.

A sum of Rs 3.43 billion has been allocated for construction of different buildings. The amount includes Rs 2 billion for construction of apartments for government employees in LDA City, Rs 1 billion for construction of apartments in districts of Sheikupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur, Rs 50 million for additional construction work at Park & Shop Plaza, Moon Market, Allama Iqbal Town, Rs 100 million for construction of apartments in Finance and Trade Centre and another Rs 100 million for construction of official residences for LDA employees.

A sum of Rs 3 billion has been allocated for other development schemes, including Rs 500 million for preparation of integrated strategic master plan of Lahore, Rs 150 million for improving green cover in Lahore, Rs 130.62 million for development and implementation of integrated computerised systems for LDA, Rs 100 million for construction of pedestrian bridges at different locations in Lahore City. A sum of Rs 310 million has been reserved for completion of the ongoing priority works. A sum of Rs 1.67 billion has been reserved for Area Development Programme.

An amount of Rs 2.11 billion will be spent on completion of ongoing development schemes of LDA, including Rs 970 million on construction of underpass at Firdous Market, Rs 333 million for establishment of Entertainment Park in Johar Town, Rs 450 million for construction of Walk and Shop Arena Johar Town, Rs 200 million for construction of missing links of Structure Plan Roads and Rs 17 million for remodeling of all underpasses on Canal Road. A sum of Rs8.34 billion will be spent on the projects being executed under the Annual Development Programme and Deposit Works of Punjab government. This allocation includes Rs 80 million for reconstruction of Aik-Moreya Pul near Lahore Railway Station and Rs 130 million for completion of 11 sports complexes in different constituencies of Lahore. A sum of Rs 7.9 billion has also been allocated for carrying out civil and allied works of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project.

For Wasa, a total of Rs 17.98 billion were approved whereas its expenditure has been estimated at Rs 20.81 billion. A sum of Rs 6.44 billion will be spent on development projects of sewerage and sanitation system. A total of Rs 1.11 billion were placed at the disposal of TEPA whereas its expenditure has been estimated at Rs 438.4 million, including development works costing Rs 138.6 million.