Car bomb kills six in Syria

BEIRUT: A car bomb in northeast Syria targeting a checkpoint manned by Turkish-backed forces killed six people, mostly fighters, near the border town of Ras al-Ain on Thursday, a war monitor said. The blast in the village of Tal Halaf held by Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies also wounded 15 others, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies last year seized a 120-kilometre (75-mile) stretch of land inside the Syrian border from Kurdish forces, running from Ras al-Ain to Tal Abyad.
