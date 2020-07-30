Govt to take steps to rid Karachiites of hardships: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the federal government will not leave the people of Karachi alone in difficult situation and will take all possible measures for the resolution of the hardships faced by them.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here. Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present in the meeting. Governor Sindh briefed the prime minister in detail about the situation created in the wake of recent rains in Karachi.

The prime minister also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to present a detailed review-report about the situation of rainwater nullahs in Karachi. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the measures being taken by the present government for South Punjab were aimed at giving the people of that area representation and empowering them so that their problems could be resolved at their doorsteps.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with MNAs belonging to South Punjab here. He also directed the constitution of a committee led by Shah Mehmood Qureshi that would meet Chief Minister Punjab and talk about the problems relating to administrative matters.

