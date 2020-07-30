Governor Sarwar praises medics’ efforts to curb Covid-19 spread

LAHORE: Punjab Governor/Chancellor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the cases of COVID-19 are decreasing and this has been made possible due to the selfless services of health care professionals and producing awareness among the citizens.

He stated this at the launching ceremony of special issue of Annals of King Edward Medical University on COVID-19 and also policy manual of excellence in medical education at KEMU on Wednesday. Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid was the guest of honour. The KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal welcomed the guests.

The faculty members, Deans, directors, registrar, pro-VC, medical superintendent of attached hospitals, Mayo Hospital Chief Executive, Chief Editor and Editor of Annals of King Edward Medical University, postgraduate medical students were present in the library hall and followed strict social distancing and every one wore masks. The governor appreciated the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and his team in establishing telemedicine, Corona Helpdesk, Annals of King Edward Medical University special issue on COVID-19, Policy Manual 160 years of excellence in medical education in King Edward Medical University. He said merit was the best thing to promote healthy educational environment. “The best outcomes are produced by best team work,” he emphasised.

Chairperson Department of Medicine Prof Bilquis Shabbir was the moderator of the session. She said that the launch of special issue on latest advancements and research on COVID-19 is a historical moment in King Edward Medical University. The research and educational programmes are catalysts for development of any nation.