‘Pakistan industry to face new technology challenges’

Islamabad “ Experts have opined that industry would have to re-emerge with new parameters and practices based on the knowledge economy than the previous human resource centric practices. Pakistan needs to develop a comprehensive framework for the new industrial look incorporating new technologies. Poverty struck and resource deficient Pakistan needs to develop more IT driven start-ups to engage youth for productivity.

They mentioned that pre-emptive measures would be crucial to avoid Covid-19 spread in the clusters. The UN organizations all together are engaged with the federal government and the Planning Commission of Pakistan to develop and finalize the Standard Operating Procedures (SPOs) for different types of industries including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The webinar on the “Industrial Outlook in the New Normal-Risks and Challenges for Pakistan” was organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcon-Pakistan) and DTNTV.

The speakers included the UNIDO National Programme Coordinator Masroor Ahmed Khan, Faculty Head of HR and Business at the PIDE University Prof. Dr Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Focal Person of the Pakistan Ship-breakers Association from Gaddani (Balochistan) Jawed Ahmed, ILO supported Pakistan Workers Federation Assistant Secretary General Shaukat Ali Anjum, and Anwar ul Haq, a young small-scale industrialist from Attock.

Webinar was hosted and conducted by the Devcom-Pakistan and DTNTV Director Munir Ahmed.