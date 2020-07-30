15 outlaws held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws including seven absconders from various areas of the city and recovered weapons and valuables from them, the police spokesman said.

Margalla Police apprehended a bike lifter namely Azhar Khan and recovered stolen motorbike from him. Secretariat Police arrested an accused Ibrahim and recovered stolen valuable from him. Kohsar Police arrested accused Mumraiz and recovered one bottle wine from him. Bhara Kahu Police arrested accused Waqar Ahmed and recovered 20 litre alcohol from him.

Tarnol Police arrested Nasir Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial-Area Police arrested Haris Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Khanna Police arrested accused Rukh Taj and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Nilore Police arrested accused Yasir Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway from them.