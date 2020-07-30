close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Pak cricketers get new kits

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistani cricketers have received their new kits in Derby with sponsors logo ahead of the Test series against England.

The three-Test series between Pakistan and England will start on August 5.

Shan Masood while delivering the kits to national cricket team captain Azhar Ali, vice-captain Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and others in their rooms, also made a video of the whole process.

