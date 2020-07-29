Electricity workers observe Martyrs Day

Lahore: The management has accepted the demands of the union to pay one-month pay to electricity workers as hardship allowance on Eidul Azha. It also allowed payment of Rs3.5m ex-gratia to the families of workers who died during duties on account of coronavirus. This was announced by Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA at Martyrs Day, which observed on Tuesday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union to pay homage to the services of the electricity line staff who sacrificed their lives during performance of their duties. A large meeting was held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall attended by hundreds of electricity workers and trade union representatives. On this occasion, the workers demanded the management to take special measures to fill up thousands of vacant posts of line staff. Shortage of line staff has increased workload on the existing workers, putting them doubly at risk, they added.