MoU signed for setting up free medical camps

LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) and Sarwar Foundation here on Tuesday on setting up free medical camps in the country with special focus on screening people for hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Punjab governor’s wife Begum Parveen Sarwar and UHS VC Prof Javed Akram signed the agreement.

Talking to journalists, Prof Javed Akram said the Sarwar Foundation was doing a great job by providing the poor people access to quality healthcare and clean drinking water in the province. He announced free medical camps would be set up across the country in collaboration with the foundation.

He said whenever the Sarwar Foundation wanted to set up a medical camp anywhere in the country, UHS and PSIM would provide doctors and other medical facilities there. Prof Javed Akram welcomed the decision of smart lockdown by the government. Prof Javed Akram said one million people would be screened in the next one year through the medical camps under the agreement. He said hepatitis patients would also be provided with free medicine and treatment. He said people all over Punjab could contact him wherever they needed a medical camp.

Begum Parveen Sarwar said the drive aimed at ‘finding out the missing millions’ of people who did not even know that they were suffering from this disease. She said that she came across a village in Toba Tek Singh where not a single house was safe from hepatitis. Later, Begum Parveen Sarwar addressed a seminar on World Hepatitis Day at King Edward Medical University through a video link.