Four more test positive for Covid-19

NOWSHERA: Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in the Nowshera district on Tuesday, said officials.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Coronavirus Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan said four more people reported positive for the viral infection. It raised the number of infected patients to 906 in the district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. They said that five more patients had recovered from Covid-19, taking the total tally of such people to 830. Around 3,253 persons underwent coronavirus test of whom 2267 reported negative for the virus. The officials appealed to the people to follow health protocols, standard operating procedures and ongoing smart lockdowns during the upcoming Eid to contain the fast-spreading infection and save precious lives. They said that the virus could spread and infect more people if they did not adopt safety measures against the infection.