KP govt to launch breast cancer control programme

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said the provincial government would soon launch the first-ever breast cancer control programme in the province.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here, said an official handout. The special assistant was flanked by Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano and Public Health Association President Dr Saima Abid during the press conference. Kamran Bangash said the provincial assembly had passed a resolution on breast cancer under which Pakistan’s first ever cancer programme would be launched. He said the Health Department had formed two committees for chalking out a comprehensive strategy to ensure prevention and diagnosis of breast cancer.

The special assistant stated the government would provide full support to the Public Health Association for spreading awareness related to breast cancer. He added the Institute of Hepatology was established in Nishtarabad, which would soon start working. Dr Saima Abid said that breast cancer was one of the leading causes of deaths among women. She appreciated the provincial assembly for passing a resolution related to breast cancer. She said around 10 million women in Pakistan were facing the threat of breast cancer and annually around 40,000 women died of it. The expert added each year around 15,000 cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in the province and most of the patients lost their lives due to lack of treatment facilities.