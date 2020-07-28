close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

Judge video leak scandal case: ATC orders removing terrorism clauses

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Islamabad on Monday approved the 23 ATA plea of accused and ordered to remove terrorism clauses from a case regarding controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

The hearing was resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the defence counsel completed his arguments. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor submitted more documents before the court.

The court after hearing from both parties approved the 23 ATA plea of two accused Nasir and Hamza and ordered to remove terrorism clauses from the case. The court also ordered the prosecution for submitting challan of such case in Cyber Crime Court.

It is to mentioning here that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the case. Mian Tariq has been granted bail in the matter by Islamabad High Court.

Latest News

More From Top Story