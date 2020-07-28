No COVID-19 death in Punjab after 4 months

LAHORE: Ever since the first death due to coronavirus was confirmed in mid-March in Punjab, no COVID-19 fatality occurred for the first time in over four months during the last 24 hours in the province. With no COVID-19 casualty reported, the death toll stayed at 2,116 in Punjab on Monday, while new infections dropped significantly with only 172 new cases of coronavirus that led to confirmed cases of novel coronavirus to 92,073 in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday. Out of a total of 92,073 infections in Punjab, 89,293 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary andSecondary Healthcare Department, 699,636 tests have been performed in the province. After 2,116 fatalities and recovery of a total of 81,260 patients, 8,697 active cases are still present, which are either isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.