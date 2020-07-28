Three people found dead in Hayatabad flat

PESHAWAR: Three people were found dead in a flat in Hayatabad on Monday, police said. A police official said three bodies were found in an apartment of Deans Heights in Hayatabad Phase-2 in the jurisdiction of Tatara Police Station. “One of them has been identified as Ziaud Din of Landikotal who is a Pesh Imam in his village and owns a juice shop in Torkham Bazaar. The second one is Naveed Soomro from Khairpur town in Sindh. His occupation is still unknown but he had told the neighbours that he was a government servant,” said SP Can’t Hassan Jehangir. He said the third one seemed to be the brother of Naveed, Naeem Soomro as per a passport found near his body but not confirmed yet owing to the condition of the body and difficulty in identification. The official said one pistol and six empty shells were found near the body of Naveed.