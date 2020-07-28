Two women hurt in cylinder blast die

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two women, who suffered burn injuries when a cylinder exploded at a Gojra village the other day, died at Faisalabad Allied Hospital on Monday. Muqaddas Bibi and Sobia Perveen of Chak 154/GB Laalpur Dhotian, were cooking meal in the combined kitchen when the gas cylinder exploded, leaving them and their husbands injured. They were rushed to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital where the doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where the women died. The condition of their husbands was also stated to be critical.