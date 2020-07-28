close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

Two women hurt in cylinder blast die

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two women, who suffered burn injuries when a cylinder exploded at a Gojra village the other day, died at Faisalabad Allied Hospital on Monday. Muqaddas Bibi and Sobia Perveen of Chak 154/GB Laalpur Dhotian, were cooking meal in the combined kitchen when the gas cylinder exploded, leaving them and their husbands injured. They were rushed to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital where the doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where the women died. The condition of their husbands was also stated to be critical.

Latest News

More From Pakistan