Charges of corruption in CPEC project: PML-N leader dares govt form JIT against him

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed came face to face in the National Assembly on Monday, as the former challenged the government to constitute a JIT to prove corruption charges in the CPEC project against him.

Responding to the allegations against him, the PML-N leader said the minister had been leveling false allegations against him in the House of elected representatives. He said the minister accused him of minting Rs50 billion commission in the CPEC project but so far, no JIT had been constituted even after passage of two years. “I challenge them to constitute a JIT whether it comprises members from the ISI, IB or any other agency,” Ahsan Iqbal said. He said the PTI government was taking credit of projects like Dir-Chakdara Motorway which were already part of CPEC, while Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Motorway which was to be completed in 2018 would now be completed in 2020.

Ahsan Iqbal said had he taken commission in CPEC project, may Almighty Allah destroy his generations. Murad Saeed in response said he was stuck to his claims that Ahsan Iqbal took Rs50 billion commission. “The court dismissed against for not pursuance but I will not allow you to escape,” he said. He requested the speaker to direct presentation of Loans Commission report which would also reveal name of Javed Sadiq as front man of Shahbaz Sharif. He questioned as to how Dir-Chakdara project, which was signed by him, was started by the PML-N Government. He also contradicted claims of Ahsan Iqbal that Dir-Chakdara project was included in PSDP for the fiscal year 2016-17.

“I still ask the question as to why the cost of project of Multan-Sukkur Motorway was enhanced from Rs242 billion to Rs292 billion,” the minister said, adding that a case against Ahsan Iqbal had still not ended. On that, Ahsan Iqbal said he felt that Murad Saeed understood the language which was used by Abdul Qadar Patel. “I simply said that I will invite curse from Almighty Allah if corruption of even Rs5 is proved against me,” he said. He said the PTI government was failing on the economic front for leveling fake charges.

“That is why a top US official leveled charges of corruption in CPEC project,” he said. He said he was swearing while standing under the holy names of Almighty Allah and invited the minister to follow suit if he had the courage. Earlier, Murad told the House that the government would start dualization of Dir-Chakdara-Chitral road as a part of CPEC. He said as being claimed by a former minister, the plan was never a part of the CPEC project. The PPP parliamentarian Abdul Qadar Patel on a point of order asked the government not to privatize state entities like PIA and Steel Mills at throwaway prices. “This is not right time for privatization,” he said.He reminded the PTI government that it was Asad Umar who while standing outside the Steel Mills had claimed that he would run the steel mills.

“This is not the question of only steel mills rather the mega project also contains 12,000 acres of land,” he said. He regretted that the government with a stroke of pen removed the PTDC employees while a single statement of a minister played havoc with the reputation of the national flag carrier. Meanwhile, PTI parliamentarian Faheed Khan raised slogans in the House while mentioning problems of Karachi created after rains. “Karachi inundated with rain which was not heavy but the government there takes no pain,” he said adding that they would stage a sit-in in front of Bilawal House and Chief Minister House in Karachi.