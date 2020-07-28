Abbottabad police yet to register robbery FIR

ABBOTTABAD: The Jinnahabad Police Post has not registered the FIR in a robbery case even after a week. The crime was committed on July 20. The robbers entered the House No. 387, Street No.3 in Jinnahabad. They locked the entire family in a room, tied the owner, Dr Shahbaz, with ropes and took away cash and jewellery. In charge of the police post, Abdul Hadi , told The News that an FIR would be registered soon after completion of investigation.