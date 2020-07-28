PSB-run coaching centre in Karachi likely to open after Eid

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB)-run national coaching centre is likely to be opened after Eid-ul-Azha, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The sports complexes, gymnasiums and play grounds in Karachi have been opening since the Sindh government issued a notification in this respect.

Informed sources in PSB said that arrangements have been made for the opening of the centre. They said initially professional and amateur sportsmen would be allowed to train and practise there, while taking all necessary precautions.

They said that the centre’s facilities would be opened step by step. It is pertinent to note that the sports fraternity has appealed time and again to the ministry of IPC and provincial governments to open sports complexes and gymnasiums for training and practice.

The IPC minister Dr Fahmeeda Mirza has directed the provincial governments to send suggestions for opening the sports complexes and play grounds. Sindh government has already opened sports places, requiring the administration to ensure that COVID-19 related SOPs are followed.

Former national athlete and athletics coach Imran Khan has said that the decision would help lessen the frustration of sportspeople who had been sitting idle for four months. Imran said that sports activities had resumed at international level. Cricket and football leagues are being played, he said and added that he expected the situation to improve further after Eid-ul-Azha and at least non-contact sports events to be allowed.

He was of the view that sport authorities should take a bold decision and restart sports activities by August 15 as the number of COVID-19 patients was decreasing day by day. Muhammad Usman, runner of 400-800 metres, and Arbab, a runner of 5000-10,000 metres, said that the athletes are delighted at the opening of play grounds and they have resumed their training.

They said that athletes suffered a lot during the last four months. “Right now we are doing light training because it will not be good for any athlete to start hard training immediately,” Usman said.

They hoped that situation for sports activities in the country would be even better in August as the pandemic would be under control. They mentioned that all athletes were following the SOPs, and maintaining social distancing during their training.