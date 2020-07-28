MNA’s pre-arrest bail extended

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday extended pre-arrest bail of PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir till Sept 8 in an inquiry of assets beyond means by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Tahir, also a former federal minister, said in his petition that the NAB had already closed the impugned inquiry against him in 2003. However, he said, the bureau again issued him a call-up notice in 2019 to appear in the same inquiry.

He said the NAB unlawfully converted a complaint into an investigation against him and there were apprehensions of his arrest. The NAB had told the court all legal requirements had been met before initiating the inquiry against the petitioner. It said the petitioner was asked to justify his assets after a thorough investigation and details collected from all relevant departments.

On another petition by PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, the court summoned additional prosecutor of the NAB on August 12. Ranjha also challenged an inquiry of alleged assets beyond means against him. Ranjha through a counsel stated that the NAB had been issuing call-up notices to him in the impugned inquiry.

He said the petitioner made several requests to the bureau in writing to furnish him details of the complaint and allegations against him, however, nothing had been provided to him. The counsel said all assets and properties owned by the petitioner were declared in the tax documents.

He alleged that the bureau initiated the inquiry against the petitioner on political consideration. He asked the court to set aside the call-up notices and the inquiry being unlawful.

51 shops sealed

The district administration during an operation in the provincial capital on Monday sealed 51 shops and imposed Rs 17,800 fine over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed.