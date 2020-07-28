No death from corona in last 24 hours: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said no death is reported from coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Punjab while 172 new cases were detected.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM said the number of active cases was 8,697 while 81,260 had recovered. The CM said that the government steps helped overcome the virus and the cooperation extended by people also yielded positive results, adding that observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) was imperative on Eidul Azha and its implementation was being ensured at cattle markets.

He warned that any violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated in public transport. He said less socialisation helps curb the virus spread. The CM said the smart lockdown policy used by Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved successful in overcoming spread of coronavirus and the world has also acknowledged the steps taken by the Pakistani government. He said smart lockdown yielded the best results. The number of patients had sufficiently decreased in hospitals. The opponents of the policy should look into their own affairs, he added. Unluckily, the opposition parties tried to sow jangling discords even on the issue of coronavirus, he said.

Buzdar wants people sensitised about risks of hepatitis disease The minister said people should be fully sensitised about the risks of hepatitis disease. They should adopt necessary precautions as well as vaccination to remain safe from the disease, he said in his message, issued on the World Hepatitis Day here. The CM said people could remain protected from the disease by adopting necessary precautions as prevention is better than cure. The role of the whole society is important in combating the disease and people from different walks of life should come forward to play their role in raising public awareness about hepatitis, he said. People’s cooperation would boost the government efforts against the disease, the CM said adding that hepatitis treatment facilities had been provided in hospitals and the disease could be eradicated by moving in the right direction. Hepatitis-free Punjab is an important mission and the provincial government was committed to providing the best treatment facilities to patients, added the CM.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has said that past governments only performed on paper and relied on making headlines but ‘our government believes in making actual progress’. Usman Buzdar in his statement said development and progress is now apparent on the ground unlike in the past when governments only peddled lip service.

The CM said less developed districts of south Punjab are being given equal importance and the region will also get maternity, cardiology and general hospitals. condolences: Usman Buzdar on Monday visited the residence of federal interior minister Ijaz Shah here at village Nabipur Piran and expressed condolences with him on the sad demise of his younger brother Pir Hasan Shah.

The chief minister prayed for the departed soul. The chief minister’s adviser Asif Mahmood, MPAs Khurram Ijaz Chattha and Umar Aftab, IG Islamabad police Aamir Zulfiqar, DC Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmad and DPO Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharrak were also present on the occasion.