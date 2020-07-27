MKRMS Seminar: Governor urges people to keep city clean on Eid

LAHORE: The entire society should play role in overall cleanliness in the city as per the teachings of Islam on the coming occasion of Eidul Azha.

This was stated by Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar while addressing a seminar organised by Mir Khalilur Rahman Memorial Society (MKMRS) of Jang Group of Newspapers in collaboration with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

The chief guest of the seminar was Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Industries while the guest of honour was LWMC’s newly-appointed Managing Director Shahzaib Husnain. Others who spoke on the occasion included Anaza Ahsan Butt, former MNA, Shazina Fazal, Adviser Chairman PDCP, Executive Director Punjab Healthcare Commission Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed Tasneem, Dean Institute of Public health Dr Zarafshan Tahir, Associate Prof Dr Somiya Iqtidar, Shahid Qadir from Agriculture Department and Humera Khurram.

Wasif Nagi, President MKRMS, also spoke on the occasion and acted as host of the programme. The governor said that as a responsible citizen we should cooperate with LWMC’s cleanliness guidelines and SOPs. He said cleanliness is the basic part of our religion and we should not leave waste on roads. He said cleanliness saves us from various diseases. He said citizens didn’t observe COVID-19 SOPs on the occasion of Eidul Fitr due to which the pandemic spread wildly. He appealed to the nation to perform Qurbani while observing corona SOPs to save themselves as well as others from the pandemic.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Eidul Azha is an event which promotes the spirit of sacrifice in society as well as teaches the believers to follow the Islamic rules of cleanliness.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the LWMC was making the all-out effort to turn Lahore into one of the cleanest cities in the world and these efforts can’t give result without the participation of citizens. He said Islam directs every Muslim to observe cleanliness and as a civilised citizen we all need to follow Islamic rules of cleanliness to keep our city neat and clean.

LWMC Managing Director Shahzaib Husnain said that the people should realise that they and the company both had a role in keeping cleanliness. “Teachings of Islam should be followed in true spirit,” he said, adding on behalf of religious scholars, he praised LWMC’s initiative to provide a platform to sensitise masses on religious perspective of significance of cleanliness.

The company MD said that dozens of collection points would be established in the city on Eid Day and urged the citizens to dispose of their animal waste at these designated points for proper and timely disposal. He said that no negligence on part of LWMC would be tolerated.

Punjab Healthcare Commission Executive Director Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed Tasneem said the lame attitude towards cleanliness was beyond understanding. He said it was the duty of every citizen to keep his surroundings clean after performing his religious duties and proper disposal of animal waste is one of these obligations.

Dean Institute of Public Health Dr Zarafshan Tahir stressed the need for training and character building of sanitation staff and commoners. He said the role of citizens in cleaning the society was most important and company was focusing on public awareness besides cleaning the city through trained staff.

Associate Prof Dr Somiya Iqtidar said that LWMC was not solely responsible for cleaning the city. It is the responsibility of all citizens, district government and LWMC, she said adding that students should also take part in cleanliness activities.

Other speakers also highlighted the role of media, citizens, government institutions and others concerned in cleanliness and urged for a collective response on this Eid.